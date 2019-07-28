Banks seized 10,000 crore rupees in minimum balance penalty

The banks in the country have seized around 10,000 crore rupees from the public in the last three year for not maintaining a minimum balance in the savings accounts. 22 Scheduled banks including nationalized banks have collected this money. In 2018-19, the amount collected by the nationalized bank has decreased but the share of private banks increased.

The banks instruct that there should be a minimum balance in the savings accounts. This amount varies in different banks. In State bank of India, it Rs.3000 for semi-urban areas and Rs.2000 for rural areas. For HDFC in the metro, it is Rs.10000 and semi-urban areas it is Rs.5,000 and in rural areas, it is Rs.2000. For ICICI bank in metros, it is Rs.10,000, semi-urban Rs.5,000 and in rural areas, it is Rs.25,00.

SBI takes a fine of Rs.10 to 15 for not maintaining a minimum balance. In HDFC it is from Rs.150 to 600 in metro and semi-urban and in rural areas, it is Rs.270 to 450. In ICICI it is Rs.100 and 5% of the amount that is less in minimum balance.

The banks did not ask to maintain a minimum balance for Jandhan accounts and salary accounts.