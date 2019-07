LuLu gorup headed Malayali businessman M.A.Yusuff Ali is palnning to launch a food processing unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The LuLu Group is constructing Uttar Pradesh’s biggest shopping mall in the state’s capital city Lucknow. The mall is building at a cost of Rs.2000 crore rupees. The project will give 5000 people employment in direct and 10,000 people will get jobs indirectly. The group will build two more malls in Varanasi and Noida in the state.