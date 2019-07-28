Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Netizens furious over Tamil actor who confessed in Bog Boss show that he used to molest women in bus

Jul 28, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Netizen and social media are furious over Tamil actor Sharavanan who in the TV reality show ‘Big Boss’ confessed that he used to molest women in bus. Saravanan, who is a contestant in Tamil version of popular reality show revealed this to the host of the show Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan. Saravanan rose into fame after he acted in the award-winning film ‘Paruthiveeran’.

In the episode telecasted on Saturday, host Kamal Hassan discussed the problems woman faces while traveling in a bus. He said that many people travel on the bus only to molest and abuse women. At that time Saravanan interrupted kamal Hassan and claimed that he has done it. When Kamal Hassan asked whether you beat people who molest women, he replied that he used to molest women and traveled in the bus with this intention when he was studying. for this Kamal Hasan and the audience replied with laughter and applause.

Many celebrities including singer Chinmayi Sripaada come forward criticizing Kamal Hassan and the show. Some complained the Kamal Hassan glorified the person who has done this.

Tags

Related Articles

Rohit Sharma’s Ex. Lover reveals about Sex life with Bollywood actor and IPL player

Dec 27, 2017, 06:49 pm IST
Kim-Kardashian

Kardashian forced to do bold photoshoot

Jul 8, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Ranbir-Katrina's-break-up

Here is how Alia Bhatt reacted to blaming her for Ranbir-Katrina’s break-up

Jul 6, 2018, 08:30 am IST

Untold Love Story Of Bollywood Diva Sunny Leone

Feb 15, 2018, 04:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close