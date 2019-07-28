Netizens furious over Tamil actor who confessed in Bog Boss show that he used to molest women in bus

Netizen and social media are furious over Tamil actor Sharavanan who in the TV reality show ‘Big Boss’ confessed that he used to molest women in bus. Saravanan, who is a contestant in Tamil version of popular reality show revealed this to the host of the show Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan. Saravanan rose into fame after he acted in the award-winning film ‘Paruthiveeran’.

When Saravanan said Na urasarthuku bus la poven college padikum bothu , the crowd cheered! As Vivek says, ‘oru @Chinmayi ila 100 Chinmayi vandhalum ungalukulam ethuvum puriyuma teriyala!’ Vazhga Singapenney! — Sindhu (@sindhu0) July 27, 2019

In the episode telecasted on Saturday, host Kamal Hassan discussed the problems woman faces while traveling in a bus. He said that many people travel on the bus only to molest and abuse women. At that time Saravanan interrupted kamal Hassan and claimed that he has done it. When Kamal Hassan asked whether you beat people who molest women, he replied that he used to molest women and traveled in the bus with this intention when he was studying. for this Kamal Hasan and the audience replied with laughter and applause.

Who Saravanan? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

Many celebrities including singer Chinmayi Sripaada come forward criticizing Kamal Hassan and the show. Some complained the Kamal Hassan glorified the person who has done this.

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019