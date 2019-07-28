Latest NewsIndia

Railway fares won’t be raised; complete electrification of lines by 2022, Says Piyush Goyal

Jul 28, 2019, 08:52 pm IST
The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured that the passenger fares won’t be raised although the diesel price is still rising. In the union budget, no recommendation for fare hike was given.

The diesel consumption by railway is decreasing every year. The Indian railway will finish the electrification of its tracks by 2022. 100% electrification of tracks will be completed by 2022, said Minister.

Indian Railway is the third-largest consumer of diesel in the country. Now Indian Railway is using bi-diesel along with electricity to cut down the rate of environmental pollution and also to cut down the expenses. Indian Railway consumes the country’s total electric consumption 1.27% and 3% of diesel consumption.

