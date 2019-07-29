CinemaLatest News

Actress Priyanka Chopra gets ‘trolled’ for sharing these pics with husband Nick Jonas : See Pics

Jul 29, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday in style, got mired in a series of controversies owing to her Miami vacation.The actress, who had taken a short break from social media, is back with a bang and has gone on a picture posting spree. She started by striking a pose in a multi-colour dress on the deck of the yacht, with the sea behind her. After that, she posted two very romantic pictures with husband Nick Jonas.

In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen in a lacy pink bikini, half dipped in water while a shirtless Nick has his arms around her. The second photo is a close-up of the couple looking lovingly at each other. Priyanka captioned both the pictures with a simple heart emoji and no words. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

My ?

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

??

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

? ? ? @akarikalai

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The yacht trip seems to be an extension from Priyanka’s birthday celebrations. The actress, who turned 37 on July 18, started off the celebrations with a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida, hosted by Nick. The actress looked stunning in a red sequinned long-sleeve outfit with had a plunging neckline.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress workers arrested for allegedly blackening the picture of PM Narendra Modi

Sep 12, 2018, 06:43 am IST

Development is the solution to every problem, Says PM Modi In Varanasi

Sep 22, 2017, 06:12 pm IST

India Vs Australia T20: Australia won by 7 wickets

Feb 27, 2019, 11:12 pm IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Says JeM Chief Masood Azhar is in Country, But there is No Evidence Against him

Mar 1, 2019, 10:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close