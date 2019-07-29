Actress Priyanka Chopra gets ‘trolled’ for sharing these pics with husband Nick Jonas : See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday in style, got mired in a series of controversies owing to her Miami vacation.The actress, who had taken a short break from social media, is back with a bang and has gone on a picture posting spree. She started by striking a pose in a multi-colour dress on the deck of the yacht, with the sea behind her. After that, she posted two very romantic pictures with husband Nick Jonas.

In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen in a lacy pink bikini, half dipped in water while a shirtless Nick has his arms around her. The second photo is a close-up of the couple looking lovingly at each other. Priyanka captioned both the pictures with a simple heart emoji and no words. Take a look:

The yacht trip seems to be an extension from Priyanka’s birthday celebrations. The actress, who turned 37 on July 18, started off the celebrations with a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida, hosted by Nick. The actress looked stunning in a red sequinned long-sleeve outfit with had a plunging neckline.