B.V.Sreenivas appointed as interim president of Youth Congress

B.V.Sreenivas from Karnatak has been appointed as interim president of Indian Youth Congress. Sreenivas is presently the national vice-president of the Youth Congress.

K.C.Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in charge of the organization has announced the appointment. Keshav Chandra Yadav, the president of the youth congress was resigned after the Congress party’s big defeat in the general election.

Warmest congratulations to our new Interim President Shri @srinivasiyc. May your leadership of love, humility and commitment to our country continue to be an inspiration for the youth across India.

” I am truly humbled and grateful beyond words at being assigned the responsibility of being the Interim President of the Youth Congress”, Sreenivas tweeted.