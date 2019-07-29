Latest NewsIndia

B.V.Sreenivas appointed as interim president of Youth Congress

Jul 29, 2019, 11:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

B.V.Sreenivas from Karnatak has been appointed as interim president of Indian  Youth Congress. Sreenivas is presently the national vice-president of the Youth Congress.

K.C.Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in charge of the organization has announced the appointment. Keshav Chandra Yadav, the president of the youth congress was resigned after the Congress party’s big defeat in the general election.

” I am truly humbled and grateful beyond words at being assigned the responsibility of being the Interim President of the Youth Congress”, Sreenivas tweeted.

Tags

Related Articles

Salman

Here is how Bollywood celebrities react after Salman Khan gets bail

Apr 7, 2018, 06:42 pm IST

Side Effects Of Coconut Oil You Never Knew

Nov 12, 2018, 01:54 pm IST

Meet Hot Girlfriends and Wives of Top Football Players: Pics

Jul 5, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Pranav Mohanlal’s new thriller ‘Aadhi’ official trailer is out : Watch Video

Dec 21, 2017, 06:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close