Bigg Boss contestant admits to groping women on bus; Kamal Haasan and audience laugh it off : Watch Video

‘Bigg Boss 3’ Tamil contestant Saravanan, who is best known for his role in Karthi’s ‘Paruthiveeran’ has mired himself into controversy after he revealed on a TV show that he used to touch women inappropriately while traveling in a bus back in his college days.

However, Saravanan interrupted Haasan and said, “I have done it. It was long back when I was in college”, said the contestant. Shockingly, the statement was received with a loud cheer and a big round of applause from the audience of the show, actor Kamal Haasan too laughed over the matter.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out the incident after a fan posted a short clip of the ‘Bigg Boss’ episode in question. “A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester”, she wrote.