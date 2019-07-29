Che Guevara’s daughter meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara, who is currently in Kerala, held meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. The CM has posted about the meeting on his official Facebook page.

According to the CM, the talks, which lasted around 30 minutes, were mainly about Cuban journeys and Cuban solidarity movements. CPI(M) leader MA Baby, who was also present, reminded Aleida about the Cuban journey. When he said that he was present at the solidarity meeting held in 1994, Aleida confirmed that she too was present at the meeting.

Aleida, who also shared several details about her father’s personal life, also complemented Kerala’s natural beauty. Aleida will be attending the Cuban Solidarity meetings which will be held in Ernakulam and Kannur.