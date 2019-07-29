Latest NewsIndia

Cows are Hindus, they should not be buried like Muslims says BJP leader

Jul 29, 2019, 07:00 pm IST
A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh claimed that cows belong to Hindu religion. Cows are Hindus and they should not be buried like Muslims. They should be last-rites should be done as p[er Hindu rituals.

Ranjith Singh, a senior BJP leader and former Chairman of Barabnki Municipal corporation has also said that the dead cows must not be buried and there should be a separate electric crematorium for cows.

He also said that cows living in Muslim houses should be taken back because the cows living in a Muslim house also is a kind of ‘Love Jihad’.

“Cows at the houses of Muslims should be taken back. When we consider girls from our homes going to their homes ‘love jihad’, shouldn’t we consider ‘gau mata’ going to their homes ‘love jihad’ too? Cows should be taken back from them at any cost,” said Ranjit

