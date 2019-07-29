Female fan breaks down on seeing actor Vijay Deverakonda, see what happened next : Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda is an Indian film actor known for his works in Telugu cinema.Vijay made his film debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila (2011), but he gained recognition with his supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam (2015). Vijay has established himself as a leading actor of Telugu cinema by starring in lead roles in critical and commercial successes such as Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018), some of which rank among the list of highest-grossing Telugu films.

He is currently promoting his latest release Dear Comrade all across. He promoted the movie with music festival in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Vijay took the promotions to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 sets too. The actor was promoting his film on the show hosted by Kamal Haasan, when a sweet moment occured. A female fan, rather a ‘rowdy’ as he likes to call them, met her idol Vijay Deverakonda and broke into tears. Upon seeing her reaction, Vijay gave her a sweet hug and consoled her and spent few more moments till she calmed down.