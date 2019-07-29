Hotel at a height o 2000ft: Swimming pool hanging in the air

A hotel in the Scandinavian country Norway has made the world say ‘awesome’ The tourists are flooding to visit the hotel which was designed by a Turkish architect.

The Hotel stands at the height of 2000 feet. The gravity-defying hotel hangs off a 1982 foot cliff edge in Norway. The hotel is located in Preikstoeln a cliff in southern Norway.

The hotel also has a swimming pool with a see-through bottom that juts out from the side of the cliff face and hangs in mid-air. The hotel has no official name. But it is rendered in the local language which means ‘ Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel’.