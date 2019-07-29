Latest NewsIndia

India is the safest habitats of the tiger in the world, says Prime Minister

Jul 29, 2019, 08:49 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India is the safest habitats of the tiger in the world. India has almost 3000 tigers in its forests. He was addressing an event on the occasion of Global Tiger Day.

Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. The report was prepared by the Wild Life Institute of India and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

As per the estimation, the number of tigers has increased in the country. The count of the tiger has increased to 2967. In 2014 there was only 2226 tiger in the country.

