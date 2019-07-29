‘Marriot hotel’ gets a rain of trolls over the banana controversy

The luxurious five-star hotel JW Mariot has hit the headlines after Bollywood actor Rahul Bose complained that the hotel charged Rs.442.50 for two bananas. This has become viral and later the GST authority has imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 for charging GST for banana which was actually excluded from GST.
You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB
— Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019
Now the international hotel giant gets a rain of trolls after the issue. Many companies have made this a subject for their advertisement.
Now Indian hotel tycoon Hotel Taj has come forward trolling Mariot over the issue. The Tak offers guest free banans. Taj offers seasonal fresh whole fruits as a compliment for guests.
Meanwhile, in the land of trolling JW Marriott…. pic.twitter.com/ipGEZILQ4s
— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) July 25, 2019
prime subscription is just Rs. 129 per month btw ? pic.twitter.com/oqzA81ssan
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 25, 2019
When the bill gives you chills. #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/Br9s1pziMJ
— Arré (@ArreTweets) July 25, 2019
With us, you will always get your bananas at #PricesYouWillLove #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/xjMgDw6JoL
— Natures Basket (@NaturesBasket) July 25, 2019
Oh gosh???#RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/AnXZezKurp
— Janu Dhingra (@dhingra_janu) July 25, 2019
Protect your family from financial insecurity after you at the cost of 2 bananas and protect them from the lemons that life might give them. ? #RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose pic.twitter.com/OszdmEuSPH
— Policybazaar (@policybazaar) July 25, 2019
People maybe #GoingBananas over the cost of bananas, but the price of bananas at the Reliance SMART superstore will make you go ga ga. Visit today! #SMARTgiri #RahulBoseMoment pic.twitter.com/UxhumsymZY
— Reliance SMART (@RelianceSmartIN) July 25, 2019
With us, you'll never have a #MyRahulBoseMoment
Shop for fresh fruits, vegetables & many more at the best prices ever only on the StarQuik App or website! Order now kyuki StarQuik, #FreshHai!#RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose #Banana #Fruits #OnlineGroceries #AasaanGrocery #StarQuik pic.twitter.com/OQQQTUvHow
— StarQuik (@StarQuik) July 26, 2019
Insulation tape from #AnchorByPanasonic protects you from all kinds of shocks. Well, almost. #RahulBoseMoment #ShockProof #Banana #GoBananas pic.twitter.com/vEl3aPF4a6
— Anchor by Panasonic (@AnchorPanasonic) July 27, 2019
