‘Marriot hotel’ gets a rain of trolls over the banana controversy

Jul 29, 2019, 04:08 pm IST
The luxurious five-star hotel JW Mariot has hit the headlines after Bollywood actor Rahul Bose complained that the hotel charged Rs.442.50 for two bananas. This has become viral and later the GST authority has imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 for charging GST for banana which was actually excluded from GST.

Now the international hotel giant gets a rain of trolls after the issue. Many companies have made this a subject for their advertisement.

Now Indian hotel tycoon Hotel Taj has come forward trolling Mariot over the issue. The Tak offers guest free banans.  Taj offers seasonal fresh whole fruits as a compliment for guests.

 

