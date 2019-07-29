KeralaLatest News

Nedumkandam Custodial Death: Re-postmortem completed, more injuries found

Jul 29, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

The re-postmortem process of Rajkumar who was killed in police custody in Neduumkandam police station in Idukki was completed. In the re-postmortem, more injuries have been found. The new wounds were found in chest and legs.

The re-postmortem was conducted at Kanjhirappalli Taluk hospital. Internal organs were taken for detailed examination. Samples were taken for conducting a DNA test.

The Judicial commission chairman Justice.K.Narayan Kurupp said that there were points leading to custodial death and the detailed re-postmortem report will be submitted in two weeks.

Tags

Related Articles

daily-horoscope

Check out your daily horoscope for February 3, 2019

Feb 3, 2019, 06:09 am IST

Pakistan gives 70 acres land to set up a university in name of ‘Guru Nanak’

May 2, 2019, 11:59 pm IST

Two BJP workers attacked in Kannur

Jun 24, 2019, 10:53 pm IST

Government transfers 23 IPS officers

Jan 2, 2019, 11:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close