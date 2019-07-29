Nedumkandam Custodial Death: Re-postmortem completed, more injuries found

The re-postmortem process of Rajkumar who was killed in police custody in Neduumkandam police station in Idukki was completed. In the re-postmortem, more injuries have been found. The new wounds were found in chest and legs.

The re-postmortem was conducted at Kanjhirappalli Taluk hospital. Internal organs were taken for detailed examination. Samples were taken for conducting a DNA test.

The Judicial commission chairman Justice.K.Narayan Kurupp said that there were points leading to custodial death and the detailed re-postmortem report will be submitted in two weeks.