P.M Modi Will Feature in this Show of Discovery Channel. Check this Out

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of the show “Man Vs Wild” telecast on Discovery channel. P.M, through his participation in the show, is trying to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

The episode which will be telecast on August 12 at 9 pm will see Narendra Modi along with survivalist and adventurer Edward Michael Grylls. The episode is shot in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park and the idea is to stress the importance of protecting wildlife.

“For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special show focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was intrigued to make part in it.” said P.M modi about the show(as quoted by Times Now)

He added that the show was a “great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature.”