Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Jul 29, 2019, 05:19 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended lower today.

BSE Sensex ended lower at 37,686.37, lowering by 0.52% or 196 points. NSE Nifty has settled trading at 11,189.20 lower by 0.84% or 95%.

The top gainers in the market are ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India.

The top losers in the market were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bharati Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment and UPL.

