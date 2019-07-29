Latest NewsIndia

“When mothers and sons plant kiss by way of affection, is it seen sexual?”: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan

Jul 29, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday defended Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha. Manjhi said Azam Khan’s words were not taken in the right spirit.

“When brothers and sisters, mothers and sons meet and plant a kiss by way of affection, the gesture is not seen as having sexual overtones. Azam Khan’s words are not being taken in the right spirit,” Manjhi told reporters.

Participating in the debate on the triple talaq bill on Thursday in Lok Sabha Khan was looking here and there. At this, Rama Devi, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked Khan not to “look here and there” and address the Chair. To this, the SP member made sexist remarks at the Chair.

The remarks were expunged from the records. Khan was informed on Friday to appear before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 29 and tender an unconditional apology in the House, sources had said.

