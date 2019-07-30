12,000 children killed and injured in conflicts in last year : UN report

A report released by the United Nations (UN) has revealed that around 12,000 children were killed and injured in armed conflicts and wars in last year. The Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Security Council has revealed this.

Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen tops in the list. Deaths and injuries are among more than 24,000 grave violations against children verified by the UN. A violation includes recruitment of children to the military purpose and using children are combatants, abductions, sexual violence and attack on schools and hospitals.

The report says that violations by the armed groups and rebels have remained firm. But the violation on the part of the government and international forces is increasing.