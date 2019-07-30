Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actor Ajith Kumar astonishes his fans by participating state-level shooting championships

Jul 30, 2019, 06:42 pm IST
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is a sports enthusiast and it is a well-known fact. He is very interested in car racing and even participates in car racing competitions. Ajith Kumar also participates in aero-modeling also. He has also worked as a consultant for Madras Institute of Technology students.

But now he astonished his fans by participating in the 45th Tamil Nadu state level shooting championship. The photos of this have become viral on social media. The event was held at Coimbatore. Earlier his photos of practicing have become also viral.

