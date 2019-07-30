Latest NewsIndia

Drunk Man Hugs and Kisses Policeman, Video Goes Viral

Jul 30, 2019, 09:19 am IST
When you are sober and normal, most people won’t fancy their chance in messing up with a police officer. But anything can happen when you are drunk and inebriated, as this 28-year-old, working in a private bank found out.

In a video that has gone viral, a group of people was dancing on the road and suddenly this banker came forward, hugged a police officer and started kissing him. Policeman, probably least expecting such a move, pushed the man aside and slapped him. The incident happened during Bonalu festival celebrations in Hyderabad.

The man who has kissed was taken into custody and is reportedly charged with a case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Check out the video here:

(Video Courtesy: The Siasat Daily)

