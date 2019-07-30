Fuel price will be increased in the UAE in August

Petrol price in UAE will be increased in August. This petrol price hike was decided by the Fuel Price Committee of UAE.

The per-liter prices are Super 98 at UAE Dirham 2.37, up from UAE Dirham 2.30 last month and Special 95 at UAE Dirham 2.26, a hike from UAE Dirham 2.18 in July. Diesel price has been fixed at UAE Dirham 2.42, an increase from UAE Dirham 2.35 in July.