Latest NewsGulf

Fuel price will be increased in the UAE in August

Jul 30, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Petrol price in UAE will be increased in August. This petrol price hike was decided by the Fuel Price Committee of UAE.

The per-liter prices are Super 98 at UAE Dirham 2.37, up from UAE Dirham 2.30 last month and Special 95 at UAE Dirham 2.26, a hike from UAE Dirham 2.18 in July. Diesel price has been fixed at UAE Dirham 2.42, an increase from UAE Dirham 2.35 in July.

Tags

Related Articles

“Brother, they hit me with iron rods”- Cab driver set himself fire after posting a video

Jan 24, 2018, 07:46 pm IST
Neha-Dupia-gets-married

Yet Another Bollywood Wedding: Actress Neha Dhupia gets married to Angad Bedi: See Pics

May 10, 2018, 03:27 pm IST
sridevi-boney-rgv

Ram Gopal Varma opens up about his dislike for Sridevi’s husband; This is the reason!

Feb 26, 2018, 08:14 pm IST

Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing a 13-Year-Old Boy in Malappuram

Oct 8, 2018, 05:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close