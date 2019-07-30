“I gave Avatar title to James Cameron but turned down role in it “,says Govinda

Govinda is known for playing majorly comical roles in Bollywood and his portrayal of slapstick humour in many of his films has garnered him much success. The actor, who has been quite an entertainer on the big screen for decades recently revealed that he was offered a part in the all-time blockbuster Avatar.

The James Cameron directorial which has four more sequels in the pipeline has been one of the most talked-about movies in the global arena.

During his interview on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda revealed that while he was offered a part in the film, he rejected it. Further revealing that he was the one who suggested the name ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron. He told the director that given the vision he had for his film it would take seven years to complete it.

“I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” Govinda said.

Avatar has been the highest-grossing film at the box office before Avengers: Endgame pushed it to the second spot in July 2019. Govinda also shared that his reason for rejecting the movie was that he couldn’t get his body painted. “He wanted me to shoot for 410 days. For someone like me, to get painted all over the body was something I could not do. So, I apologised,” he said.