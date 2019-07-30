Indian Army successfully conducts trials of anti-tank guided missile NAG : Watch Video

The Indian Army “successfully” conducted trials of third generation anti-tank guided missile NAG at Pokhran firing ranges, paving the way for its induction. The trials were carried out between July 7 and 18. NAG missile has been developed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions with day and night capabilities and with a minimum range of 500 metres and maximum range of four kilometres.

Completion of summer user trials will now pave the way for production and induction of the missile system into the Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the user evaluation teams and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful completion of the trials, the ministry said.