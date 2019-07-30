Indian arrested in Nepal for trafficking drugs

The Nepal police have arrested two foreigners including an Indian on charges of drug trafficking. The Nepal Police has arrested Roshan Kumar Gupta aged 25 and residing at Raxaul in Kathmandu with narcotic drugs. The police seized 280 capsules of phenargon, 280 ampules of dyzepam and 280 ampules of Morphin from Gupta.

In another incident, a British national Ian George Paul was arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu for carrying drugs. 3 kilo 49-gram hashish was seized from him. The police found out drugs from his bag during the security check.