Karnataka: Congress expelled 14 rebel MLA’s

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has expelled 14 rebel MLA’s from the party. The proposal by the KPCC to take disciplinary action against the rebel MLA’s were approved by AICC.

The Congress has expelled MLA’s pointing anti-party activities. The AICC general secretary K.C.Venugopal, who has the charge of Karnataka in Congress has approved the proposal by Gundu Rao, the KPCC president.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal received from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, #Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao, regarding the expulsion of following ex-MLAs from the party for anti-party activities. pic.twitter.com/lIS56gh414 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Earlier former Karnatak assembly speaker has disqualified the MLA’s under the anti-defection law. All the rebel MLA’s had resigned from the state assembly and abstained from confidence motion voting. The Congress-JDS government was stepped out as the MLA’s abstained from voting.