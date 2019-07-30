Lok Sabha passes Consumer Protection Bill 2019

The lower house of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha has passed the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 aimed at protecting the rights and interests of consumers. The law aims at establishing authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumer’s grievances and disputes.

The bill has a provision for the union government to set up a Central Consumer Protection Authority. The authority will promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers. The authority will have the power to impose a penalty up to 10 lakh and imprisonment up to 2 years for a misleading advertisement given by the manufacturer.

The bill also has provision to set up Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions at district, state, and national level.