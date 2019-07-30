The mouth-watering sweet dish ‘Rasagol’ from Odisha got ‘Geographical Indication Tag’ (GI). The Chennai based GI Registry on Monday issued a formal certification for the ‘Odisha Rasagola’ on its website.

The Odisha after a long battle which longs for four years with its neighboring state has won the GI tag. West Bengal has got the GI tag for Rasagola. The Bengal claimed that the sweet dish was invented in the Nadia district of state. But Odisha claimed that the reference of Rasagoal was found in 15th century Odiya Ramayana.

Registrar of Geographical Indications yesterday issued the ownership certificate registering the sweetmeat as ‘Odisha Rasagola’ under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The GI tag is a distinctive sign/name used on a product generally collectively owned, which can be used to differentiate goods on the basis of its unique characteristics and geographical origin.