Oman extends visa ban in 87 posts

In giving a backlash to expats, Oman administration has decided to extend the visa ban in 87 posts. The Oman Human Resources Ministry has extended the visa ban to appoints expats in 87 posts.

The visa ban has been extended to six months. The visa ban which was first declared in 2018 January has been extending from that.

the visa ban is applicable in 87 posts in IT, media, finance, sales, marketing, administration, human resources, architecture, and aviation. By this, the Oman government has aimed to generate 25,000 job opportunities for Oman nationals in these fields.

But the visa of those expats working now in these fields will be renewed. As per data, after the visa ban, the flow of expats to Oman has been decreased.