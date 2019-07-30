NEWS

Oman extends visa ban in 87 posts

Jul 30, 2019, 12:11 am IST
Less than a minute

In giving a backlash to expats, Oman administration has decided to extend the visa ban in 87 posts. The Oman Human Resources Ministry has extended the visa ban to appoints expats in 87 posts.

The visa ban has been extended to six months. The visa ban which was first declared in 2018 January has been extending from that.

the visa ban is applicable in 87 posts in IT, media, finance, sales, marketing, administration, human resources, architecture, and aviation. By this, the Oman government has aimed to generate 25,000 job opportunities for Oman nationals in these fields.

But the visa of those expats working now in these fields will be renewed. As per data, after the visa ban, the flow of expats to Oman has been decreased.

Tags

Related Articles

Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing deferred to June 13

May 13, 2017, 11:32 am IST
breaking news

By Election: BJP complains about Voting machine. BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2018, 06:48 pm IST
shocking-happened-14-year-old-girl-rejected-marriage-proposal

Shocking: This is what happened to a 14 year old girl who rejected marriage proposal

Feb 27, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

Subramanian Swamy has to say something about PDP-Congress alliance

Jul 3, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close