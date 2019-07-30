Pakistan army plane crashes killing 17: Video

Atleast 17 people were killed and 20 others were injured as a Pakistan Army plane crashed into a residential area. The plane crashed during its a routine patrol. The plane crashed at Rabi Plaza in Rawalpindi.

in the fatal accident, 2 pilots and 3 crew members and 12 locals were killed. The plane crashed on five houses in the area.

The rescue operations are going on. It doubted that the death toll may increase as many people are trapped inside the collapsed buildings.