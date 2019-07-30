Pakistani Army plane crashes into residential area ; 17 killed

A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the city of Rawalpindi, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians, a statement from the army’s communications wing said on Tuesday.

Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash which set off a fire in the city. Rescue teams were at the scene and extinguished the fire, the statement said.

“A small plane crashed into a residential area,” rescue spokesman Farooq Butt said.

The type of plane was not immediately clear.

In a statement, the military said five soldiers were among those killed in the plane crash.