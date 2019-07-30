Police raids SP leader Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

The Uttar Pradesh police have raided the controversial Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azan Khan’s Jauhar University. The raid in the Maulana Ali Jauhar University in Rampur was conducted as it complained that many books were stolen from ancient Madrasa Aliya. The police have seized around 9000 books and many rare manuscripts from the university library.

The police have informed that they had registered an FIR on June 16 as the principal of Madrasa Aliya complained that many books were stolen.

Earlier the Sub Divisional Magistrate has ordered to remove the university gate as it was allegedly built in government land.

Azam Khan has yesterday apologized in the Lok Sabha as a sexist statement made by him irked controversy.