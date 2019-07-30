Latest NewsIndia

Police raids SP leader Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Jul 30, 2019, 08:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Uttar Pradesh police have raided the controversial Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azan Khan’s Jauhar University. The raid in the Maulana Ali Jauhar University in Rampur was conducted as it complained that many books were stolen from ancient Madrasa Aliya. The police have seized around 9000 books and many rare manuscripts from the university library.

The police have informed that they had registered an FIR on June 16 as the principal of Madrasa Aliya complained that many books were stolen.

Earlier the Sub Divisional Magistrate has ordered to remove the university gate as it was allegedly built in government land.

Azam Khan has yesterday apologized in the Lok Sabha as a sexist statement made by him irked controversy.

Tags

Related Articles

“Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism”? Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at the Journalist

Jul 8, 2019, 10:56 am IST

Aadhaar-Driving Licence Linking: This is What Ravi Shankar Prasad Said

Jan 7, 2019, 08:26 am IST
PM Modi

“A Fitting Tribute To A Leader Like Atal Ji” PM Modi says

Sep 1, 2018, 08:41 am IST
maharashtra-farmers-set-gherao-state-assembly

Maharashtra farmers all set to ‘gherao’ State Assembly

Mar 11, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close