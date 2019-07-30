Thailand Open Badminton: Sourabh, Uttejitha Rao enter the main draw

In badminton, Indian shuttlers Sourabh Verma and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukla had entered the men’s and women’s singles main draw of the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament in Bangkok today.

Sourabh beat the local player Kantawat Leelavechabutr and then defeated Zhou Ze Qi of China to qualify to the men’s’ singles main draw.

Uttejitha Rao Chukla beat Tam Brittney of Canada to enter the women’s singles main draw.

The other Indian players in the main draw were Saina Nehwal in women’s singles and B.Sai PRaneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S.Pranoy, and Parupalli Kashyap in men’s singles.