This tea from Assam was auctioned at a whopping price of Rs.50,000 a kilo

A kilo of Assam tea was sold for a whopping price of Rs.50,000.The ‘Manohari Gold tea’ from a tea plantation in Assam has fetched this whopping price. The tea was sold in a public auction on today morning.

This is the highest price for tea in a public auction. Last year the same brand tea was auctioned at Rs.39,001. But this record was broken as the ‘Golden Needle’ tea from Arunachal Pradesh was sold at a price of Rs.40,000.

The owner of the Manohari tea estate in Dibrugarh, Rajan Lohia has said this year only five kilograms of this special tea was produced. The production of this tea is very difficult. As the climate was opposite this year the production was lessened. The tea is made from small buds and not from the tea leaves. It is a difficult process.

City-based Sourabh Tea Traders Pvt Ltd. bought two kilos of this tea today. This is the highest price that any tea has fetched during a public tea auction at an auction centre in the world.