CCD founder VG Siddhartha found dead,body recovered

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha’s body was recovered from the banks of the the Netravati river early on Wednesday, 31 July.

Siddhartha, the founder of India’s largest coffee chain, had gone missing on Monday night en route Karnataka’s Mangaluru. A letter purportedly written by him was recovered shortly after which stated that he was under “tremendous pressure” from lenders and private equity partners. The letter had also alleged “harassment” at the hands of tax authorities.