Former cricketer Sreesanth is a super biker in his new film ‘Dhoom Again’

Cricketer turned actor Sreesanth will be seen in an upcoming action thriller Kannada film Dhoom Again (Speed Boys in Hindi). The first teaser of the flick was unveiled on Sunday by actor Puneeth Rajkumar where Sreesanth will be seen playing the role of an ACP.

Spanish model Janira Ider will be seen opposite Sreesanth in ‘Dhoom Again’ along with some debutants including Rakesh, Praveer, Vasu and Arjun Shetty.

Helmed by Rajesh Varma, the movie is inspired by the Bollywood’s Dhoom Franchise. Sreesanth was recently, also spotted at the poster launch of the flick where he could be seen in a rough n tough look riding a bike with a pretty girl behind him.

Rajesh said, “There is no relation to the Hindi film Dhoom. This film is just for the youth and has a very different storyline. The film will be a feast for your eyes, heart and emotions. A total entertainer’’.

Apart from Kannada, Dhoom Again will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Rajeev said, “I am a little tense now that the film will be released in five languages. That has added a lot of pressure but is also motivating me and the entire team to give the film our best shot’’.

Bank-rolled by Sujith Shetty and Raj Sethia, Dhoom Again’s music has been composed by Guru Kiran and will be released under the production of Paranmathma Creations.