Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to be appointed as Congress chief

Jul 31, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be appointed as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), after the demise of former Chief Minister Sheela Dixit.

The assembly elections in the national capital are a few months away and BJP and AAP have already started their campaigning.

Sources close to Sidhu said that the party might take a call on this very soon as it is learnt that the former Punjab minister had met party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra some time back, where he was reportedly offered this new position and was given time to think about it. Now he has informed the party high command that he is ready for this new role.

