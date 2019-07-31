Pakistani journalist reports from neck-deep flood water,video goes viral : Watch Here

A video clip of a Pakistani news reporter is going viral on social media for his unique reporting directly from the floodwaters. Risking his life, the journalist can be seen standing in neck-deep water as he reports on floods in his country’s Punjab province. The video of the reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, was posted by Pakistan’s GTV News on its YouTube channel.

The reporter, seemingly calm in the neck-deep water, can be seen talking about agricultural lands of Punjab province being submerged in the floods and increase in levels of water in the Sind river. In order to save the mike from getting wet in water, he can be seen it above the flooded waters. One can only see his head and mike above the water level in the video.

That's definitely one way to report on the monsoon rains. #not pic.twitter.com/K8kOJIpBt3 — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) July 28, 2019