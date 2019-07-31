This man unable to procure driving license, loan and SIM card ; because his name is Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh has been struggling for a long time to become a successful business man, and one of the biggest stumbling blocks, on the way, was his name.

Being a laughing stock since childhood, because of his name, he was not even able to get a sim card, when he applied for one. The telecom operators sent him back saying they cannot provide SIM in in the name of Rahul Gandhi, and he was forced to take SIM in his brother’s name.

In business front, financial institutions would reject his loan applications, banks’ call center officials would hang up the phone, the moment Rahul introduced himself. Nobody was willing to give him a bill for purchase when they would hear Gandhi. People humiliated him by comparing with the former Congress chief and accused him of lying about his name and creating false IDs.

Finally, to end all the torments and humiliation, Rahul Gandhi has now decided to change his last name to Malviya, the caste to which Rahul belongs. The man says that he believes people no longer will make fun of him and he will face no obstacles in obtaining important documents, including driving license.