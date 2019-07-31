Latest NewsIndia

Triple Talaq Bill :‘Attack on Muslim identity’,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Jul 31, 2019, 06:11 am IST


Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, on Tuesday evening slammed the triple talaq Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha today. Calling the Bill as an attack on the Muslim community, Owaisi said such moves won’t bog down the Muslims.

“#TripleTalaqBill should be seen only as one part of many attacks on Muslim identity & citizenship since 2014. Mob violence, police atrocities & mass incarceration won’t bog us down. With a firm belief in the Constitution, we’ve withstood oppression, injustices & denial of rights,” Owaisi said, as the Rajya Sabha cleared the Bill with a 99-84 vote.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. It now only needs President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent to become a law.

The firebrand MP indicated that his party would challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court.

“I hope @AIMPLB_Official will challenge its constitutionality in our fight to save India’s constitutional values of pluralism & diversity,” he tweeted.

