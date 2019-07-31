Latest NewsIndia

Triple Talaq : Woman attempts suicide as husband gives triple talaq day after bill passes in Rajya Sabha

Jul 31, 2019, 01:56 pm IST
A Muslim woman from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad attempted to kill herself on Wednesday, July 31, after her husband divorced her by the triple talaq practice. The woman has survived and currently undergoing medical treatment in Ahmedabad hospital, reported India Today. The triple talaq victim, the mother of two, has lodged a police complaint against her husband as well as in-laws.

This comes a day after the Triple Talaq Bill, the law to criminalise instate divorce, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Of 180 lawmakers who participated in the votings, 99 votes “ayes”, while 84 MPs voted against the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

