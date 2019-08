‘BSP sells the ticket, poor cannot contest’: Alleges party MLA : Video

Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Rajasthan Rajendra Gudha has revealed that his party sells tickets to contest in assembly and parliament. He made this shocking revelation in the Rajasthan assembly.

” Money is influencing politics. A poor person cannot contest the election. Political parties take money for giving tickets, even my parties does it”, he said.

” In BSP, tickets are being sold. if someone pays more money than the other, the tickets is given to him, if the third person gives more money than he gets a ticket. This chain stops with the person paying the highest amount”, he added.

#WATCH BSP MLA, Rajendra Gudha in Rajasthan Assembly, "Humari party Bahujan Samaj Party mein paise lekar ticket diya jata hai..koi aur zada paise de deta hai toh pehle ka ticket kat kar dusre ko mil jata hai, teesra koi zada paise de deta hai toh un dono ka ticket kat jata hai." pic.twitter.com/ZMNbF5c9R6 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

Earlier Shivpal Singh Yadav, leader of PSPL a left away group from SP has also accused that Mayawati sells the ticket and buy voters. BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, during general election also alleged that BSP chief Mayawati sells party ticket.