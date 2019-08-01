Commodity Market: Gold price increases

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold has gained today marginally. But the price of silver dropped down.

In the international market, the price of gold was low at $ 1,407 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained by Rs.15 each to reach at Rs.35,795 and Rs.35,625 per 10 gram respectively.

In the international market, the price of silver was also lower at $16.12 per ounce. In India, the price of silver dropped down by Rs.590 to Rs.41,530 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also fell down by Rs.864 to Rs.40,570 a kilo. The price of silver coins also lowered by Rs.1000 to Rsd.84,000 for buying and Rs.85,000 for selling of 100 pieces.