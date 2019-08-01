Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Here. All You Need to Know

Huawei is all set to launch the Y9 Prime 2019, the brand’s first offering with a pop-up selfie camera in India today. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 was globally unveiled back in May, and then there was no word on pricing and availability. The phone has a notch-less display and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Huawei Y9 Prime is equipped with a massive 6.59-inch full HD notchless “Ultra FullView” IPS LCD display, which is quite stunning and wide. This display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91% and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The smartphone comes with a 3D curved panel with a dual-tone finish in Emerald green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Talking about the specs, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Y9 Prime 2019 will be offered with 128GB inbuilt storage with support for storage expansion up to 512GB via microSD card.

Y9 Prime features triple cameras on the back. This setup includes a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. , there’s support for slow-motion videos captured at 480fps.

The only variant i.e. 4GB/128GB model of the Huawei Y9 Prime is priced at ?15,990 (~$235).