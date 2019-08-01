Indian Railways issues clarification on’3 lakh job cuts’:details inside

The Indian Railways has declined that reports that are going to terminate 3 lakhs employees. Earlier some national media has reported that the Railways has planned to ask voluntary retirement from 3 lakh employees. The Railway Ministry has issued a clarification on the issue.

The ministry made it clear that “any interface regarding the number of employees being retired under such rules, as drawn in such clippings is thus without substance”.

The ministry informed that the performance review of all employees is proceeding. It is a routine process. In the last year also performance review has been done. The Railway ministry urged not to misinterpret this.

The Railway also informed that it has recruited 1,84,262 employees in various categories from 2014 to 2019. And the recruitment process of 2,86,637 employees is under process.