Lok Sabha passes POSCO Amendment Bill, 2019

Aug 1, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
The lower house of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha has passed the Protection of Children from Sexually Offences ( Amendment) Bill 2019,(POSCO) Amendment Bill, 2019 today. The Upper house of the parliamnet, Rajay Sabha has earlier passed the bill. As the bill is signed by the President of India, the bill becomes a law.

The bill imposes strict sentences to those who sexually abuse and assault children. The bill which was presented on January 8 was represented without any changes.

The offenders will be punished very strictly. The bill lays down 20-year sentence to death sentence for the people who sexually assault children. Thos who spreads child pornography will get five-year imprisonment and fine.

