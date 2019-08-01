Latest NewsNEWS

Man who refused Zomato delivery over non-Hindu to get police notice

Aug 1, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Madhya Pradesh police have now decided to send a notice to a man in Jabalpur who took offence after he was assigned a “non-Hindu” delivery boy by Zomato for his food order.

The Zomato customer is  hailing from  Jabalpur   and he  had cancelled a food order after refusing delivery by a “non-Hindu” delivery person .

In a Twitter post, Amit Shukla tagged Zomato and said had cancelled his order as “they allocated a non Hindu rider”. “They said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want…” he tweeted.

Zomato replied saying that “food doesn’t have a religion. It is an religion”. The founder of the food deliver company, Deepinder Goyal tweeted, “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

“We are going to send a notice to the man to explain his conduct. If it is true, it amounts to hurting religious sentiments of people. This is a crime.” asserted the  superintendent of police in Jabalpur

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi unveiled secret weapon to fight air pollution: Anti-Smog Gun

Dec 20, 2017, 09:23 pm IST
vishal-rajendar

T Rajendar takes a dig at Vishal using this movie

May 14, 2018, 10:00 am IST

This is How Virat Kohli Reacted to Trolls Against him

Nov 11, 2018, 10:03 pm IST

This is how 24 year old software engineer from Indore in Madhya Pradesh became a king

Nov 17, 2017, 10:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close