Man who refused Zomato delivery over non-Hindu to get police notice

The Madhya Pradesh police have now decided to send a notice to a man in Jabalpur who took offence after he was assigned a “non-Hindu” delivery boy by Zomato for his food order.

The Zomato customer is hailing from Jabalpur and he had cancelled a food order after refusing delivery by a “non-Hindu” delivery person .

In a Twitter post, Amit Shukla tagged Zomato and said had cancelled his order as “they allocated a non Hindu rider”. “They said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want…” he tweeted.

Zomato replied saying that “food doesn’t have a religion. It is an religion”. The founder of the food deliver company, Deepinder Goyal tweeted, “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

“We are going to send a notice to the man to explain his conduct. If it is true, it amounts to hurting religious sentiments of people. This is a crime.” asserted the superintendent of police in Jabalpur