Model marries her dog on Live TV show after 221 failed dates : Watch Video

Aug 1, 2019, 08:30 am IST
A Model in the United Kingdom married her pet golden retriever on live TV, claiming she had “given up” on finding the perfect man for herself after being “unlucky in love.”

The woman, Elizabeth Hoad, appeared on the show to let people know that she was done with men and that she was happy with his pet.

Elizabeth wanted to tell the audience that she had found true love in her golden retriever named Logan. Hoad told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she had decided to marry her dog following four failed engagements and 221 dates. Elizabeth told the host, “It was like we were meant to meet. He’s saved me and I’ve saved him. I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviorist when I first got him and she said he’d saved me.”

