Most wanted criminal beaten to death by villagers

Police have registered an FIR in the incident in which a most wanted thief was allegedly beaten to death by residents of the Chihuntia village here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Y S Ramesh on Thursday.

“There were four thieves, three managed to escape. The thief who died was a most wanted criminal. FIR registered and four villagers have been taken into custody. We are questioning them,” Ramesh told reporters here.The incident took place on Wednesday night when the thief Bhola Hazra with three accomplices entered the house of one Anant Marandi to steal.

The villagers got information about Bhola being inside Marandi’s house and surrounded it.

While his accomplices somehow managed to escape but villagers caught hold of Hazra and beat him mercilessly, leading to his death.

SP Ramesh added that Bhola was wanted by the police for many acts of theft and several cases had been registered against him in various surrounding police stations.