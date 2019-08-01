‘My Bike is named after your Father Che’s Bike’; Rahul Easwar shares his experience of seeing Che’s daughter

Social activist Raul Easwar has been trolled in Social media after he shared a post. Rahul Easter, a right-wing activist has shared his experience of seeing Alleida Guvera, the daughter of Latin-American revolutionary Che Guvera.

He wrote on Facebook that it is one of the happiest day in his life. He also admitted he admires Che along with Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda. Che is one of the most glorious plots in history. He also revealed that his bike has the name of Che’s bike. Many people are commenting on this post trolling and criticizing him.

See his full FB post: