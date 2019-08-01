Latest NewsInternational

Osama Bin Laden’s Son Hamza Bin Laden Dead : US Intelligence

Aug 1, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Hamza bin Laden, often referred to as the “Crown Prince of Jihad”, is “dead”, the American media reported on Wednesday citing the latest US Intelligence report. The report of his death comes months after the United State announced a reward of 1 million dollars on Hamza, who had called for a “revolution” in Saudi Arabia.

Hamza, 30, last featured in a video released by terror group Al Qaeda. The footage, uploaded by the outfit’s media arm, showed him “instigating” the Saudi monarch and charging the regime led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of being “anti-Islamic”.

Hamza’s location was yet to be confirmed, but reports claimed that he was based in the war-torn territory of Afghanistan where Al Qaeda continues to wield influence.Osama bin Laden, the deceased’s father, was killed in 2011 in a coveted midnight operation carried out by the US Navy Seals in Pakistan’s Abbottabad.

